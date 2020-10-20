Indian Muslims face existential threat as BJP gives the nod to CAA

New Delhi, October 20 (KMS): Existential threat looming large on the horizon for Muslims in India as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has made it clear that the controversial anti-Muslim law, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), will be implemented ‘very soon’.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, West Bengal, Nadda said that the party was committed to implementing CAA.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will be implemented very soon,” he added.

Indian Home Ministry had earlier in August told a parliamentary standing committee that it would need three more months to frame Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019 amid countrywide protests. The controversial law seeks to confer citizenship, grants citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains and Parsis but not Muslims who had arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Those who closely watching RSS backed BJP government in India say the legislation poses a grave threat to the very existence of the Muslims in India.

