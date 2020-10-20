Indian troops martyr five more youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during cordon and search operations (CASOs) in the two districts. Two youth were killed by the troops during an overnight military operation in Melhora area of Shopian, while another three were killed in Kakripora area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, two Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an attack on Srinagar-Shopian road in Pulwama, police official told media men.

Meanwhile, despite COVID-19, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in different town and areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Udhampuure, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua districts.

The locals talking to media men said that crippling cordon and search operations by Indian forces coupled with ravages of COVID-19 had spoiled their daily activities and economy.

