MMU reiterates demand for release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has once again demanded the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from arbitrary house arrest to resume his religious and social activities in the territory.

Expressing strong resentment over the continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who remains incarcerated since August 5, 2019, the MMU said he has been under arbitrary house detention for the past fifteen months.

The statement said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a top religious scholar and to incarcerate him and disallow him from fulfilling his religious obligations and engage in social and welfare activities is not only violation of his fundamental rights but also depriving the people of the Valley of the benefits that they accrue from his socio religious activities.

The statement was jointly issued by all the constituents of MMU including Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Pairwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib and Muhammadi Trust.

