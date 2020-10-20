Modi regime seals English daily’s Srinagar office

Kashmir times owner Anuradha terms move vendetta

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities sealed the office of a prominent daily English news papers in Srinagar.

The Delhi-run Estates Department sealed the office of newspaper ‘Kashmir Times’ at Press Enclave in the city, officials said. They, however, gave no reasons for the action.

Headquartered in Jammu, the English daily is published from both the regions of the territory. The newspaper owners said that no notice was served on them and “nothing in writing” was given to them.

“Our office in Srinagar was locked without any due process of law. No notice – whether of cancellation or eviction – was served to us,” Kashmir Times owner Anuradha Bhasin told media men.

Bhasin termed the move as vendetta against her for speaking out against the Modi-led fascist Indian government and moving the Supreme Court against media restrictions in IIOJK after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 in August last year.

“The day I went to court last year, that very day, the government advertisements to Kashmir Times were stopped.

