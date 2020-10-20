No compromise to be made on Kashmir: Shehryar Afridi

Islamabad, Oct 20 (KMS): Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi has said the government, the state institutions and the people of the country have an unwavering commitment for the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a news conference along with Chairperson Jammu Democratic Party Nabila Irshad and Dr Waleed Rasool in Islamabad, he said the entire nation including civil military leadership are on the same page and no compromise will be made on Kashmir issue.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is exposing the Indian brutalities globally as ambassador of Kashmiris.

Shehryar Afridi said Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, rather it is an international conflict which should be resolved as per aspirations of Kashmiris in the light of UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Kashmir Committee is planning to expose Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with close coordination with Foreign Office, Academia, Media, civil society and other stakeholders.

