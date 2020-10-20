Talks with all stakeholders not witch-hunt way forward, India told

Srinagar, October 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the newly formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has strongly condemned the summoning of Dr Farooq Abdullah by Delhi-run Enforcement Directorate (ED) advising the Modi-led fascist Indian government to desist from politics of witch-hunting and intimidation and initiate dialogue with all stakeholders to address the deepening uncertainty in the disputed territory.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the alliance termed it a part of vindictive politics practiced by the Indian government to kill dissent and disagreement and in present case to silence the genuine demand for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of 5th August 2019 and restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it was on 4th August 2019.

The Alliance made it clear to the Modi regime that such tactics were not to dampen the will of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to have the constitutional status realised.

It said that unnerved by the unity amongst the people across all the regions and communities to pursue the goals of Gupkar Declaration and the support extended to it by political parties and civil society groups, the Indian government was resorting to a game of witch-hunt and suppression. It urged India to realise the dangers in this process of witch-hunting and intimidation and desist from such vindictive designs.

“Dialogue with all stakeholders remains the only option to address the deepening uncertainty in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” it concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...