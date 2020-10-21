FM Qureshi briefs Azeri counterpart on human rights violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, Oct 21 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi voiced concerns over grave human rights violations and other repressive actions being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this during a telephonic conversation with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. He briefed his Azeri counterpart of the latest situation in IIOJK.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also recognized Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at various international fora, including the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister expressed deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed full solidarity with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that Pakistan believes in restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi voiced concerns over the reprehensible targeting and killing of civilians by the Armenian forces and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and briefed on the latest situation.

