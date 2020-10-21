Jammu residents demand restoration of 4G service

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the residents of Jammu took to twitter to express their feelings and highlight the hardships they are facing in absence of 4G internet.

The people of Jammu especially the youth enmasse caused a storm on social networking platform Twitter on Tuesday by making #4GForJammu a top trend. With more than seventeen thousand tweets in just an hour related to the demand for restoration of high speed internet services in Jammu region, #4GForJammu became the topic of the day.

A twitter user namely Shikha Sharma while becoming part of the digital herd had this to say about 4G restoration in Jammu. “It was Mumbai only where power crisis became a national issue. But what about Jammu? …… Why every time our problems are being ignored easily. We too exist!”

Another twitter user Mukhesh Choudhary wrote, “Jammu people are tired of asking for 4G. It’s been more than a year we have no access to 4G services. Even during corona crisis students are struggling to cope up with studies due to slow internet speed.”

“It has been more than 1 year. No 4G in J&K. We are just a democracy on papers. No one can feel the pain of J&K students. A mere electricity cut in Bombay is a breaking news but more than 1 year 4G restriction is nothing for the media. #4GForJammu,” said twitter user Omesh Kumar.

The IIOJK administration keeps ordering the continuance of 2G mobile data services in the territory even as there is a growing demand for restoration of high-speed 4G internet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 4G internet service was snapped in entire IIOJK ahead of Narendra Modi-led fascist government announced the repeal of special status of the territory on August 05, last year.

