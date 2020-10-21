JKYSF expresses solidarity with families of martyred youth

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has expressed solidarity with the families of two martyred youth of Kulgam district.

The JKYSF General Secretary, Zubair Mir, along with district president of the organization, today, visited the residences of martyr Tawseef Ahmed of Yaripora and Rafiq Ahmed of Sheganpora in the district.

Zubair Mir while addressing the mourners said, “Our brave youth are scarifying their precious lives and blood for the betterment of our future. It is our moral and collective responsibility to safeguard these unprecedented and unmatched sacrifices.”

He said, these youth spilled their hot blood for the Kashmir cause and the entire Kashmiri population is indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice.

Zubair Mir said that India’s insensitivity and unrealistic approach were the reason for this unabated bloodshed in IIOJK.

