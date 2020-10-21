Kashmiri people facing miseries due to wrong decisions of Abdullah dynasty

Muzaffarabad, Oct 21 (KMS): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmiri people are facing the miseries due to historically wrong decision of Shaikh Abdullah dynasty as they acceded with India and became the Indian puppets and enslaved the Kashmiri nation.

He said the Ex IHK Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and other Indian puppets always served Indian interests which caused plenty of Kashmiri people in shape of worst oppression and subjugation of Kashmiri people, he added.

He said this in a statement issued here. AJK PM said that these Indian puppets were responsible for Indian tyranny and massacre of Kashmiri people for the last seven decades.

He asserted that Ex CMs of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti let loose their authority in Indian favour which allowed Indian forces to use brute forces against Kashmiri people and unleashed every kind of gross violations in IIOJK.

