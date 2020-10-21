Modi regime indulges in witch-hunt of media outlets, HR bodies

#ClosureOfAmnestyInternationalInIndia

Islamabad, October 21 (KMS): Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government continues to indulge in witch-hunt of media outlets and human rights organizations which expose human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and atrocities on Muslims and other minorities in India by Hindu fanatics.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that in the latest such move, Modi regime sealed the office of leading English daily, Kashmir Times in Srinagar on Monday for standing up against Indian illegal actions in IIOJK. It said a few days ago, the Indian authorities locked the office of a local news gathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), in Srinagar.

The report said that reprisals from the Modi-led fascist regime over findings on arbitrary detentions and the use of excessive force and torture by troops in IIOJK and questions over investigations in incidents like Delhi riots forced the Amnesty International to halt its operations in India, last month.

The report said that sealing of Kashmir Times office was yet another attempt on the part of India to throttle free press in IIOJK. “Media watchdog, the Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned Indian action against Kashmir Times newspaper. CPJ has urged India to stop trying to silence independent and critical voices,” it said.

The report said Amnesty International India-chapter has continually condemned the human rights violations in IIOJK. “If Amnesty like well-known NGO can’t sustain operations in India, what hope is there for other rights bodies? Banning of Amnesty should be condemned at all forums,” it added.

The report pointed out that RSS-backed Modi regime is expert in silencing the sane voices exposing its extremist ideology and it has victimized the people like Arundhati Roy and Gautam Navlakha by booking them under sedition charges for opposing its brutal policies.

The report said that Hindu extremism was fostered in India under the auspices of state institutions and world community needed to wake up and recognize that India was no longer a functioning democracy. Amnesty and other human rights groups are now targets of Hindutva gangsters, it deplored.

