Posters ask IIOJK people to observe October 27 as Black Day

Srinagar, October 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in different areas of the territory asking people to observe October 27 as Black Day.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electric polls said that the present Indian government led by Narendra Modi was furthering the Hindutva ideology in IIOJK.

Issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Oppressed, the posters said, the demography of IIOJK is being altered and tens of thousands of non-Kashmiris are among the over 1.8 million people who have been issued domicile certificates of the territory till date. They said that extremist Hindu organizations Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) want to eradicate the Muslims identity of IIOJK and impose Hindu civilization in the territory.

The posters appealed to the Kashmiris to become a wall against Modi government’s Hindutva designs in IIOJK and mark October 27 as Black Day.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islamic Tenzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar termed October 27 as a Black Day and a day of protest for the Kashmiris.

