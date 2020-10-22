Glowing tributes paid to Bijbehara martyrs of October 1993

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has paid glowing tributes to the Bijbehara martyrs of October 22, 1993.

Over 50 innocent Kashmiris were killed in Bijbehara on October 22, 1993, when the troops of Indian Border Security Force opened fire on the peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the military siege of Srinagar’s Hazratbal Shrine.

The JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the US-based Human Rights Watch report had indicted BSF for killings and the Human Rights Commission of India held 13 officers guilty in 1994 but all were acquitted by a court in 1996.

He said that the killers of Kashmiris had always been rewarded with promotions and monetary benefits. The jurisprudence of justice and human rights has been trampled by India under the boots of their killer forces and international community should hold India accountable for all these crimes and massacres.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman, Aaqib Wani, in a statement issued in Jammu also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Bijbehara. He said that history in Kashmir was witness to fact that those who were involved in war crimes were never held accountable for their henious acts which could be judged from acquittal of the Indian forces’ personal involved in Bijbehara massacre.

