IIOJK people suffer at hands of Indian troops: UN panel told  

United Nations, October 22 (KMS): Ali Ziyad, a US-based Kashmiri youth delegate, has told a UN panel that India continues to deny the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Ziyad addressing the Third Committee Informal Debate of UN Youth Delegates said that successive generations of Kashmiri youth and children had suffered at the hands of Indian troops.

He said, in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August, last year, these atrocities have redoubled. During the last fourteen months, India has illegally detained thousands of Kashmiri youth, tortured many of them and imposed collective punishment by demolishing homes and burning entire neighborhood and villages, he added.

Ali Ziyad deplored that even recently the brutalities of Indian forces were on full display when in a fake encounter they killed three young people, one of whom was only18 years old. The Indian army had initially termed the three individuals as “terrorists” but later reluctantly, and for the first time in 33 years, acknowledged the occurrence of a fake encounter, he maintained.

He said that not a single Indian soldier had been prosecuted for these crimes in the occupied territory.

