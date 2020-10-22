Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has strongly condemned the ongoing incidents of state terrorism and the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops in the territory.

The JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the party in its Advisory Council meeting held in Srinagar said that Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 but the Kashmiris had never accepted this occupation. He said that the people of Kashmir had been observing October 27 as a Black Day for the last over seven decades and were struggling for resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to their aspirations and the UN resolutions.

The spokesman said that India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their basic right to self-determination through its cheap tactics. He said that the Kashmiris would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for their right. “The only solution to the Kashmir dispute is possible in the light of internationally approved resolutions and with the will of the Kashmiris, instead of oppression and coercion,” he added.

The spokesman said that illegally detained JKML leaders Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Rafiq Ahmed Ganai and other activists were being subjected to political vengeance. He said that resolve of the party leadership could not be broken by such cheap methods. The freedom struggle will continue till it reached its logical conclusion, he added.

During the meeting, the party was re-organised to make it more stable and active. The party nominated Abdul Ahad Parra as Acting Chairman, Assadullah Parray as Acting General Secretary, Feroz Ahmed Khan as Spokesman, Riaz Ahmad Shah as Organizer, Muhammad Akram Najjar as President for Kashmir Valley, Pir Shabbir Qadri President for Jammu and Bashir Ahmed Badgami as Secretary Information and Representative of Hurriyat Conference. As per the statement, the election of district presidents will take place in a few days.

