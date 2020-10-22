JKML condemns surge in Indian state terrorism

India extends ban on 4g internet service in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Muslim League has strongly condemned the surge in incidents of state terrorism and the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops in the territory.

The JKML at a meeting of its Advisory Council in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris reject the illegal actions taken by Modi government on and after August 05, 2019 in IIOJK. The meeting maintained that India had invaded the territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947 but Kashmiris have never accepted this forcible occupation till date and continue their struggle to get rid of it. The JKML said that Indian authorities were subjecting the illegally detained party leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai to political vengeance.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the victims of Bijbehara massacre on their martyrdom anniversary. Over 50 innocent Kashmiris were killed in Bijbehara on this day in 1993 when the troops of Indian Border Security Force opened fire on the peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the military siege of Srinagar’s Hazratbal Shrine.

The posters issued by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in several areas of Srinagar asked the Kashmiri people to observe October 27 as Black Day and mark it with a complete shutdown to register protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. The activists of Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum also pasted posters reading pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, today, across the Kashmir Valley.

The occupation authorities through an order extended ban on high speed internet service in the occupied territory except for two districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur till November 12. The 4G internet connectivity remains suspended in IIOJK since August 05, 2019 when Modi regime revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

Indian police beat up and arrested several daily wage workers in Srinagar when they tried to march towards Secretariat. Indian troops arrested two youth during a cordon and search operation at Tujjer in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today.

The Paris-based journalists’ body, Reporters Without Borders, in a statement released on its website denounced the sealing of the English daily Kashmir Times in Srinagar by the Indian authorities.

In New York, a US-based Kashmiri youth delegate, Ali Ziyad, addressing the Third Committee Informal Debate of UN Youth Delegates said that India continued to deny the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past over seven decades. He said, following its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August, India has illegally detained thousands of Kashmiri youth, tortured many of them and imposed collective punishment by demolishing homes and burning entire neighborhood and villages.

