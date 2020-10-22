JKSYF swarms IIOJK with pro-freedom slogans posters

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the activists of Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (JKSYF), today, swarmed the Kashmir Valley with posters reading pro-freedom and quit Kashmir slogans.

The JKSYF in a statement issued in Srinagar that the posters also voiced Kashmiris’ condemnation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda and the rejection of measures aimed at changing the demography of the occupied territory.

It said the purpose of the campaign is to make the brutal colonial regime realize the invincibility of the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom and the hollowness of its colonial methods and dreams.

Senior leaders of the party, Meraaj Ahmed Sheikh and Maqbool Ahmed Rathar, led the campaign, which enjoyed huge support of the people.

