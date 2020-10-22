Archive: Current Month

October 2020
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Archives

JKSYF swarms IIOJK with pro-freedom slogans posters

Protests Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the activists of Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (JKSYF), today, swarmed the Kashmir Valley with posters reading pro-freedom and quit Kashmir slogans.

The JKSYF in a statement issued in Srinagar that the posters also voiced Kashmiris’ condemnation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda and the rejection of measures aimed at changing the demography of the occupied territory.

It said the purpose of the campaign is to make the brutal colonial regime realize the invincibility of the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom and the hollowness of its colonial methods and dreams.

Senior leaders of the party, Meraaj Ahmed Sheikh and Maqbool Ahmed Rathar, led the campaign, which enjoyed huge support of the people.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: