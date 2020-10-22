No article 370 means licence to buy property in IIOJK: Yogi

Patna, India, October 22 (KMS): The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has said that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution has given people of India a licence to own property in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Yogi Adityanath, the BJP leader, addressing rallies in Jamui, Tarari and Paliganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, said earlier a person from this part of Bihar could not even think of owning property in Kashmir.

The Modi-led Indian communal government repealed the Article 370 to change the demography of IIOJK and turn Muslim majority into a minority. It introduced new domicile law, under which Indian citizens can get domicile certificates in the territory. Prior to the nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs in IIOJK.

