Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police beat up and arrested several daily wage workers in Srinagar.

Hundreds of daily-wage workers engaged in different departments assembled at a park in Srinagar and raised slogans to press for regularization of their services.

The police swung into action and detained scores of protestors when they tried to march towards Secretariat. The police used water cannon and lathi charge to disperse the protestors.

