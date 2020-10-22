Yasmeen Raja urges people to observe Oct 27 as Black Day

Srinagar, October 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja has urged people across the globe to observe 27th October as Black Day.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Yasmeen Raja in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after abrogation of Articles 370/35A, which gave special powers to the Jammu and Kashmir as well as the division of the territory into two union territories, India had lost its claim on Kashmir and it had no other claim than that of a military occupier.

The objective of the observance of the Black Day is to make it clear to New Delhi that the Kashmiris reject its illegal occupation of their motherland and that they would continue their struggle till it grants them their inalienable right to self-determination, she added.

