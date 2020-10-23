Editors Guild, Press Club of India condemn sealing of Kashmir times office in IIOJK

New Delhi, October 23 (KMS): Editors Guild of India (EGI) and the Press Club of India (PCI) have condemned the Indian authorities’ move to seal the office of prominent English daily, Kashmir Times, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar.

The Editors Guild of India In a statement in New Delhi termed the move as reprehensible. It said that local media organisations in IIOJK were already going through tough times because of constant communication shutdowns, lack of advertising revenue and government imposed lockdowns.

The statement said that Kashmir’s communication shutdowns, followed by the pandemic lockdown, have totally stopped the trickle of revenue, adding, the online editions are crippled by the slow internet speed imposed by the government.

The Press Club of India in its statement said, “The Press Club of India is dismayed to note that the authorities have continued with its calculated and sustained attacks on the media in the territory, and its efforts to efface the cause of press freedom, without which any claims to democracy become dubious.”

Anand K Sahay, PCI President, and Anant Bagaitkar, General Secretary, said in the joint statement, “The latest instance of wielding the rod against independent sections of the media has come in the shape of sealing the office of the prestigious daily Kashmir Times’ Srinagar Bureau, in the Press Enclave”.

