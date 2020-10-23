‘Extrajudicial killings, fake encounters have become a norm in IIOJK’

#FAKEENCOUNTERSINIIOJK

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that extrajudicial killings and fake encounters by Indian troops have become a norm in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ just liberation struggle.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that Indian troops pick up innocent youth from their homes and kill them in staged encounters. He said that the recent extrajudicial killing of three labourers of Rajouri by Indian Army in Shopian district had again refreshed the memories of other fake encounters including Pathribal and Machil.

The spokesman said that Indian troops were killing the Kashmiri youth on daily basis to change the demography of the territory. He said the troops fearing huge participation of people in the funerals of the martyred youth do not even hand over their dead bodies to their families and secretly bury them in far off places.

The APHC spokesman said that the killing of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties was part of BJP’s Hindutva agenda to create a sense of fear among the Kashmiri masses. However, he said that India must remember that it would not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ will through such cheap tactics.

The spokesman appealed to the world community to come forward in a big way to stop India’s brutal campaign of repression and hold it accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK.

