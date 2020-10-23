FM emphasizes need to further highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK at UN

Islamabad, Oct 23 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need to further highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at United Nations and other International Human Rights forums aiming to bring them out from New Delhi’s oppression.

He was talking to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations Munir Akram in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to oppressed Kashmiris. He said Indian Forces; in IIOJK are targeting innocent Kashmiris and violating United Nations Security Council’s resolutions. He said serious human rights violations are being committed by Indian occupying forces in the valley.

Acknowledging the role of the Pakistani Mission’s best coordination during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council elections, he said the victory is an expression of confidence by international community in our efforts to protect human rights.

The Permanent Representative congratulated the Foreign Minister on Pakistan’s remarkable victory in the UN Human Rights Council elections and assured him that he will work effectively in highlighting Indian atrocities at the forum of United Nations.

