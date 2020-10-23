FM urges UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

Islamabad, October 23 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has urged the United Nations to exercise its legal and political authority to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

He was addressing a ceremony, today, in connection with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Islamabad. The UN was founded on October 24 in 1945.

The Foreign Minister said it is deplorable that universal ideals of UN Charter are continuously being violated and defied with impunity nowhere more egregiously than in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said led by Hindutva ideology, the BJP-RSS regime in India is incessantly resorting to aggressive posturing against Pakistan and other neighbouring countries that seriously imperils regional peace and security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UN Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and lends an opportunity to renew our commitment to the noble ideals enshrined in it.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm and abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the United Nations playing a central role. He said Pakistan’s contribution to the UN Peacekeeping is one of the most visible manifestations of our commitment to multilateralism.

“Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping. Since 1960, we have contributed over 200,000 peacekeepers to 46 Peacekeeping Missions around the world,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan also continues to co-host one of the oldest Peacekeeping Missions – the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan.

