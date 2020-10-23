India cannot deprive Kashmiris of inalienable right for long: Molvi Bashir

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their basic right to self-determination through military might for long.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed visited Bandipora and Srinagar areas and condoled with the former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Muhammad Wani, over the death of his wife and with Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Riaz Ahmed Shah, on the demise of his mother.Addressing on the occasion, he appreciated their struggle and sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and said that the Kashmiris would not hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice for securing their inalienable right. He said that the Kashmir dispute could only be resolved through implementation of the UN resolutions and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 but the Kashmiri people never accepted its forcible occupation and they were continuing their struggle for liberation of their motherland.

Molvi Bashir was accompanied by Hurriyat leader, Khawaja Firdous.

Meanwhile, the JKPL Chief Organizer Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan and Coordinator, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, visited the residence of party leader, Riaz Ahmed, in Srinagar and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

