India forcibly occupied Kashmir on Oct 27, 1947: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has said that India has forcibly enslaved Kashmiris by occupying a large part of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were making an unprecedented history of sacrifices against the military occupation of India.

He appealed to the oppressed people of territory and Kashmiris around the world to observe October 27 as Black Day and hold demonstrations against the usurper India. He said that during the last 73 years, the Indian rulers had been holding sham elections in IIOJK and forming puppet regimes through their tools to give the impression to the world that Kashmir was happy with India.

Hurriyat leader further said that the Kashmiri people, despite all the atrocities by India, were continuing their freedom movement with determination and lacs of Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives in the last seven decades. He said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the presence of a single Indian soldier in IIOJK.

