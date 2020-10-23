India wants IIOJK land only not people: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former puppet Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, today, said India wants the land of Jammu and Kashmir not its people.

Addressing a presser at her residence in Srinagar, today, Mehbooba Mufti said that thousands of people had given their lives for the resolution of Kashmir issue, now was the time for political leaders to give their blood. The PDP president said she will be the first person among the leaders to give blood for this cause in case the need arises.

Mehbooba Mufti said their fight is not confined for the restoration of Article 370, but for the resolution of Kashmir issue as well. She said the fight for the restoration of Article 370 is not a fight of any party, but for the people of IIOJK.

The PDP Chief said they are not going to raise any flag till the flag of IIOJK is given back.

About elections, she said, “Mehbooba has nothing to do with the elections.” However, she said that party leaders will sit together and the signatories of Peoples Alliance will also sit and take any decision accordingly. She admitted that her party’s coalition with the BJP was a mistake.

Mehbooba Mufti also said that the ruling party BJP was trying to replace the constitution of India with its manifesto. She said the current era of authoritarian rule will also not sustain forever, adding Hitler’s rule also culminated.

She said they are not comfortable with the Indian government where minorities and Dalits are not safe and the Kashmiris have been deprived of all the rights given to them by the constitution.

