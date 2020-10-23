Indian troops committing war crimes in IIOJK: JKPM

Jammu, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that the Indian troops have been committing war crimes in the territory during the past several decades.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that the saddest part was that perpetrators of crimes against humanity were never held accountable.

Paying glowing tributes to the Bijbehara martyrs of October 1993, he said over fifty innocent people were martyred without any rhyme or reason. He added that there were hundreds of such incidents where innocent people were murdered in the broad daylight.

Mir Shahid Saleem said, the chilling account narrated by the survivors of these incidents is a blot on the face of civilized world. He deplored that the families of those killed in the massacres were still running from pillar to post for justice.

He called upon the United Nations and the world community to ensure that survivors and victims of these cruelties get justice.

