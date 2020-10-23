‘Kashmir, Palestine disputes big question mark on UN existence’

Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that the Kashmir and Palestine disputes are a big question mark on the existence of the United Nations.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Khadim Hussain, in a statement issued in Srinagar on the eve of Founding Day of the United Nations deplored that the World Body could not provide justice to the peoples of the two territories.

He said that the Kashmiris and Palestinians had been looking towards the United Nations for liberation from the tyranny of the occupying forces. He added that after World War II, the United Nations was established on October 24, 1945 for world peace, security, development and the resolution of global conflicts, but it failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

Khadim Hussain said that the United Nations had passed several resolutions on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination decades ago but unfortunately the international body had not been able to implement them, so far.

He said that due to the Kashmir and Palestine disputes, global peace was in danger, so the first responsibility of the UN was to play an imperative role in settling the disputes so that the questions about its relevance could end.

