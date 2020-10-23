Pakistan apprises Argentina about deplorable plight of people of IIOJ&K

Islamabad, October 23 (KMS): Pakistan and Argentina held fourth round of bilateral political consultations via video link and discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi who represented Pakistan in the talks said the two countries enjoy cordial relationship based on mutual respect and understanding.

The Additional Secretary highlighted the plight of the people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underlined that India continued to unleash a reign of terror in the occupied territory even during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

