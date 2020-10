Srinagar, October 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dead body of a woman was recovered from Ramban district.

The body of a 38-year-old woman was found in a decomposed state in Banihal area of the district on Friday morning. She was missing from last week of September.

The dead body of the woman was shifted to hospital for conducting medico-legal formalities, a local police officer told media men.

Like this: Like Loading...