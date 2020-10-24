73rd Founding Day of AJK government being observed today

Islamabad, October 24 (KMS): The 73rd Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government is being observed today (Saturday) with a renewed pledge to continue struggle until liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.

The day is being observed with simplicity following threats of COVID-19. It is a public holiday throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute by implementing its resolutions for establishing durable and everlasting peace in the region.

In his message to mark the 73rd Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, he said India’s expansionist designs have not only jeopardized peace of the entire region but cwould trigger another human tragedy.

He said the main objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government was the liberation of IIOJK from India.

