Anti-India protest held in Chakothi

Chakothi, October 24 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was held near the Line of Control in Chakothi area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was participated by hundreds of people.

The speakers addressing the protesters said that 447 days had passed since Narendra Modi-led fascist government imposed military siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris.

They deplored that residential houses were being destroyed across the territory by Indian troops and political prisoners were being subjected to torture in Indian jails. They said in these circumstances, the criminal silence of the international human rights organizations is painful for the people of the territory.

The speakers deplored that unarmed citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir living along the Lin of Control were being shelled, houses, educational institutions and commercial centres were being destroyed by brutal Indian Army.

On the occasion, the protesters carrying black flags chanted slogans against the Indian government, PM Narendra Modi and Indian Army.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Professor Abdul Aziz Alvi, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Raja Qasid, Shakir-ul-Islam, Shabbir Abbasi, Arshad Abbasi and others addressed the protesters.

