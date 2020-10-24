APHC-AJK holds protest demo outside UN office in Islamabad

Islamabad October 24 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the office of the United Nations in Islamabad, today.

The protest was organized under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter on the occasion of the United Nations Day.

The demonstrators on the occasion drew the attention of the UN to the Kashmiris’ birthright, the right to self-determination, and urged it to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The Hurriyat leaders in their speeches said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace, stability and development in South Asia so the UN must take steps for its peaceful settlement.

They strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the BJP government was conspiring to turn the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority but the Kashmiris would not allow it to succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for a great cause and it was the result of these sacrifices that the Kashmir dispute had become the focus of global attention. They urged the international human rights organizations to take note of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of IIOJK and the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in the territory.

The protesters were holding placards with slogans in support of Kashmir’s freedom from India and against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

At the end of the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the office to be forwarded to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, urging him to send a mission to the territory to investigate human rights violations by Indian troops. The memorandum said that journalism in IIOJK had become a crime and Kashmiri journalists were being victimized for sharing their work and expressing their opinion on social media. It demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shamim Shawl, Engineer Mahmood, Javed Iqbal Butt, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Hassan Al-Bana, Gulshan Ahmed, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Ashraf, Nisar Mirza, Rashid Shah, Ambareen Turk, Sardar Inayatullah Arif, Raja Pervez Ahmed, Zahid Safi and others were present in the protest demonstration.

