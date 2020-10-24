‘India forcibly occupied Kashmir on October 27, 1947’

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has said that India forcibly landed its troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and illegally occupied the territory.

Khawaja Firdous addressing a public gathering in Buchpora area of Srinagar said that the people of Kashmiri had always observed October 27 as Black Day and would continue to do so till liberation of Kashmir from India.

He said that when the Indian Army faced the Kashmiris’ resentment, New Delhi took the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations and promised that it would give their due right to the people of Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leader said that the irony was that the United Nations came into being in the month of October in 1945 and it was its responsibility to take steps to bring peace to the world. He added that the UN was celebrating its Founding Day, today, it should be aware of the seriousness of the Kashmir dispute.

He urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres to implement the resolutions passed on the Kashmir dispute to restore the credibility of the organization and to establish permanent peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM), Qazi Muhammad Irshad, in a statement in Jammu said that October 27 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people of the territory had not accepted the illegal occupation of India and were engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their birthright to self-determination. He appealed to the people of Kashmir to observe October 27 as Black Day. Qazi Irshad said that the United Nations, as promised, must give the people of Kashmir their birthright so that they could decide their future by themselves.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) Chairman, Aaqib Wani, in a statement issued in Jammu said that Modi-led fascist Indian government was preparing stage for performing an election drama. He said that at a time when people in IIOJK were facing extinction crisis because of military siege, slowdown in economy, and political reasons, India had come up with the drama of holding so-called District Development Councils elections amid pandemic to show the world that normalcy had returned to the territory. He said that such cheap tactics would not change the reality of the prevailing grim situation of the territory.

