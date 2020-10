Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Pulwama district.

The troops cordoned off Chatapora, Tengpuna, Dangerpora and Hajipora areas of the district and launched house to house searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local residents. The searches were going on when last reports came in.

