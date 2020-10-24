KCEU to hold protest in front of Indian embassy in Brussels

Brussels, October 24 (KMS): Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has said that a protest demonstration will be held on Tuesday in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels on the occasion of day of Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (27th Oct).

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and based in other parts of the world are observing Black Day on 27th October to protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. It is important to mention that Indian forces had illegally occupied a large part of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947.

The KCEU in a statement said this year, the protest gathering is being held at the time, when it is about one year and two and half months, the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing constant military siege imposed by the Modi government.

The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement issued in Brussels said, “We demand New Delhi to end siege in IIOJK, end the occupation and give right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.”

He said, 27th October 1947 is the darkest day in history of Jammu and Kashmir when India in total violation of all international norms and democratic values landed its troops in Jammu and Kashmir against the will of Kashmiri people.

He said, peace in the region is linked to Kashmir. If Kashmir is witness of peace, the whole region would be witness of peace and prosperity, he added.

Ali Raza Syed made it clear that Kashmiri people would never compromise their right to self-determination. He appealed to the world community to put pressure on India to end the atrocities against the Kashmiris.

He specifically urged the United Nations, which celebrates its Foundation Day today (24th October), to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

