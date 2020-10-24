Landmine blasts due to forest fire trigger panic in Poonch

Jammu, October 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a forest fire triggered several landmine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region.

Officials said the fire broke out in Balakot sector and spread to a few adjoining areas.

Some landmines, planted by Indian Army, exploded due to the fire, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said.

The blaze was brought under control by the Forest Department and Indian Army personnel after a few hours, they said.

Like this: Like Loading...