PDD daily wagers stage protest in Jammu

Jammu, October 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of daily rated and need based workers besides casual labourers of Power Development Department held a protest demonstration in front of BJP office in Jammu.

The Power workers, who are on agitation for the last several days for their demands of regularization and release of their pending wages, came out on the roads and took out a strong protest march. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands and also against the administration and local BJP leadership.

They assembled near BJP office and then sat on dharna for some time on the road at Kachi Chawni. They lodged strong protest against BJP government also. They said that local BJP leadership had maintained criminal silence over the issue while they and their families had been left to suffer. They also raised slogans against BJP president and other leaders. After holding protest for about half an hour, they dispersed.

