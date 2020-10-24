Modi slams opposition for seeking restoration of Article 370

Bihar (India), October 24 (KMS): Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, targeted the opposition for “daring” to seek votes in the state while seeking restoration of Article 370 that granted special status to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi addressing his first poll rally in Bihar said, “They (opposition) are saying they will restore Article 370 if they come to power. Look at their audacity, they are still daring to seek votes from the people of Bihar. Isn’t this insult of the sentiments of Bihar which sends its sons and daughters to borders to protect the country?”

He accused the opposition of siding with forces which are conspiring to weaken India by promising to restore Article 370 in IIOJK if it comes to power.

