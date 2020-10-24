Posters of Pakistani leaders surface in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the posters of Pakistani leaders surfaced in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora, Badgam and other areas of the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance issued the posters with portraits of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, President, Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with their statements regarding Kashmir.

The posters with the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam read “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan”. The posters with the picture of President Arif Alvi say, “Freedom is birthright of Kashmiris. We will provide every kind of support to them and will not leave them alone in their struggle.” The posters with the portrait of Imran Khan read “Pakistan will extend every kind of support for Jammu and Kashmir at every forum.”

The posters asked the Kashmiri people to observe October 27 as Black Day to register their protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947 and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

