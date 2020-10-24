President, PM urge UN to fully implement its resolutions on Kashmir

Islamabad, Oct 24 (KMS): President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have urged the international community especially the UN to exercise its moral, legal, political and diplomatic authority to implement Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

They said this in their separate messages on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of United Nations.

President Arif Alvi said the Security Council should put pressure on Indian government to end its oppression in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the UN should get lifted the military siege and restrictions on communications and peaceful protests in the occupied territory. He said the world body should declare null and void the new domicile rules which have been introduced in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change its demographic structure. Illegal and unilateral steps of 5th August last year should also be declared null and void.

He said a Commission of Inquiry should be constituted to investigate blatant human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to Pakistan’s contributions in the UN peace keeping missions, the President said our 158 peace keepers have rendered their lives for the UN peace keeping missions in different countries.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism. He said Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in the UN for peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations amongst nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples as enshrined in the UN Charter.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan remains committed to supporting the UN for realization of our shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development including the achievement of sustainable development goals.

