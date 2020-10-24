‘Regional peace linked with Kashmir settlement’

Multan, Oct 24 (KMS): Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communications Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain said the regional peace was linked with the settlement of Kashmir issue under the United Nations (UN) resolutions and aspirations of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to media, Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain said that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people at all faroa. He said the Pakistani nation stand by the people of Kashmir for their struggle of self-determination. He added that Indian forces had occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally.

Like this: Like Loading...