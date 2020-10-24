World urged to take notice of Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 24 (KMS): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of foundation day of Azad Kashmir, he said the world should take notice of Indian inhuman acts and brutalities in the occupied territory. He demanded imposition of sanctions on India.

The Minister said support for Kashmiris is swelling at the international level due to the efforts of the government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people as an advocate and ambassador of Kashmiris.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, Ali Amin Gandapur said the Kashmiri youth are determined just like their ancestors to get their right to self-determination.

