EU-Pak Friendship stages protest outside Indian Embassy in Frankfurt

Frankfurt (Germany), October 25 (KMS): The EU-Pak Friendship staged a protest demonstration outside the Indian Embassy in Frankfurt, Germany, against the Indian Illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A large number of Kashmiri community members participated in the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, President of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Germany, Ansar Mahmood Butt and other speakers demanded of the international community to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They said that extremist and fascist Modi government had imposed military siege in the occupied territory after its illegal action of revocation of Article 370 and 35-A in August last year.

They vowed that Indian atrocities would be exposed all over the Europe.

