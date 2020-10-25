India will never succeed in suppressing IIOJK people: Afridi

Islamabad, October 25 (KMS): Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Modi’s expansionist agenda is bound to fail due to fragile economic situation.

In a media interview, he said that India would never succeed in suppressing the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that brave Kashmiri people were waging an unprecedented freedom struggle to get their legitimate right of self determination as per UNSC resolutions.

“India has deployed over 900,000 troops in IIOJK, but it will not be able to crush the nine million Kashmiris who are facing the worst human rights violations in the form of curfews, torture and disappearance 446 days of military siege,” said Afridi.

Now India wants to consolidate its occupation on Kashmir. Pakistan won’t allow it. The United Nations must ensure Kashmiris get plebiscite, he remarked.

Dismayed over the callous silence of the world over the ongoing bloodbath of Muslims in Kashmir, particularly the mysterious silence of the Muslim world towards the increasing acts of religious violence in IIOJK, Afridi said it is a high time for the Muslims across the globe to raise voice for their brethren in occupied Kashmir who are suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

Highlighting the role of Kashmir committee, he said the Committee was actively engaging Parliamentarians and Kashmiri activists with our diaspora to raise global awareness on Kashmir.

He said Pakistan is also raising concerns with the owners of the social media applications in wake of international media reports on Indian officials misuse of social media to gag voices on Kashmir.

Due to effective diplomacy, the Kashmir dispute was raised in the UNGA for three times after 55 years which is unprecedented success in our foreign policy front.

The sacrifices of Kashmiris and Imran Khan’s advocacy have internationalized the Kashmir dispute and today Kashmir has become a major issue in international forums, he added.

The Chairman of Kashmir Committee said that Indian media and social media accounts were involved in malicious propaganda against Pakistani state institutions, maligning them of internal squabbling.

“The international community is urged to take note and condemn the spread of fake news by India targeting Pakistani state institutions,” he said.

It was alarming sign that Indian government was running an ‘incessant witch-hunt’ campaign against the human rights organisations over ‘unfounded and motivated’ allegations.

He said, the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights groups should provide immediate security, assistance to HR groups working in India covered India’s systematic genocide of Dalits, Christians and Muslims and Kashmiri Muslims.

