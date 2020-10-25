J&K’s invasion by India on 27th Oct 1947 naked aggression: DFP

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has appealed to the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over to observe October 27 as black day as a mark of protest against India’s prolonged military occupation over the territory.

Indian forces had illegally occupied a large part of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, terming 27th October as one of the darkest chapters of Kashmir’ history, said that the invasion of Kashmir by India on 27th October 1947 was a naked aggression devoid of legal and moral justification.

Describing it as an atrocious attack on the political and democratic rights of millions of Kashmiris, the spokesman said, on this fateful day the so-called democratic state had brazenly violated the international law by usurping the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

Recalling Kashmiris’ historic resistance against the Indian occupation, he said, “Despite suffering at the hands of Indian tyrants the valiant people of Kashmir have never accepted its dominance in the region”. “Kashmiris have an enviable tradition of fighting against oppressors”, he said and added that neither have they accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future.

About the Modi government’s unlawful actions it had taken on 5th August, last year, the DFP spokesman said, Kashmiris have fairly and squarely rejected the move and there were no takers in Kashmir of what the BJP remorselessly sells to keep intact its vote bank.

He said any resolution or law amended or adopted by the Indian parliament cannot supersede the UN resolutions which clearly state that no country can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally.

Urging the Kashmiri Diaspora community to play its role to expose India’s prolonged military occupation and its expansionist designs in the region, the spokesman said that the world needs to realize the dangerous impacts of 73-year long Indian occupation, which he said was a threat to regional peace. KMS—A

