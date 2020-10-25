JKYSF delegation visits family of martyr in Pulwama

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) visited Hakerpora area of Pulwama to pay tributes to the martyr Nazim Ahmad.

The delegation was led by JKYSF vice Chairman Ghulam Rasool Kaloo. He was accompanied by Chief Coordinator Tauseef Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed and Abdul Sattar.

Addressing mourners on the occasion, the delegation members said, India is fighting an invincible war, while the Kashmiri people cannot afford to lose this war as it is a war of existence and survival for them.

Ghulam Rasool Kaloo said that the Kashmiris were just demanding their international legitimate birth right promised to them by the world community.

He said the Kashmir conflict, one of the longest disputes in the world, is leaving behind thousands of untold stories. He made it clear to India that the Kashmiris would never forget what happened to them over the past 70 years.

