Posters appear in Srinagar, others areas ahead of Black Day

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters were once again displayed in Srinagar and other areas appealing people to observe October 27 on Tuesday as Black Day against the invasion of the territory by Indian occupation forces on this day in 1947.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League. JKPL Chief Organizer Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan and Coordinator Shaikh Nazir Ahmad in their statement said the Kashmiris would register their protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27 as Indian troops had invaded the territory in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region so the UN must take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute, the leaders said.

They said that the Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for the just cause of freedom and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

