Sopori expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families

Srinagar, October 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori during his visits to Srinagar and Islamabad expressed solidarity with the families of recently martyred youth by Indian troops.

Ghulam Sopori on the occasion, paying homage to the martyred youth said that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on daily basis.

He said that the Indian rulers should understand that the use of force had not been able to subdue the people’s resolve for freedom.

Khan Sopori also condemned the arrest of youth in the Valley and said that India and its puppets were using every undemocratic and immoral tactic to suppress the legitimate struggle and resistance of the Kashmiri people but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs. KMS—A

Like this: Like Loading...